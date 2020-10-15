Executive producer James Waugh told EW: "Williams had such great, positive energy around the whole project and, of course, we couldn't do C-3PO without Anthony Daniels and he brought his magic to the character."

Meanwhile, Kelly Marie Tran, who starred as Rose Tico in the sequel trilogy, will also feature, while four The Clone Wars stars have also signed on for the special, namely Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), Tom Kane (Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Dee Bradley Baker (clone troopers).

The special sees Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids reunited for a joyous feast on Life Day - with Rey setting off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force.

According to the official synopsis, "At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films.

"But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?

Disney+ has also given fans a first look at key art for the special, which includes the line To Luke, From Your Father.

Written by David Shayne and directed by Ken Cunningham, the special will premiere on Tuesday, 17th November, which Star Wars fans will know as the date of Wookie holiday Life Day.

