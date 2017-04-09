“Yeah," replied Mack. "Genuinely my big thing and the reason I’m in The Miser is because I always ask myself one simple question when I'm offered anything: Will it get me nearer to being Doctor Who or further away?

"I genuinely do. Because it’s the only show we [my family] all absolutely watch, we don’t watch it on catch up, we watch it on TV.

"It’s always been my favourite show and I am on a mission to get on Doctor Who.”

Osman also asked Mack whether he would play a baddie if he couldn’t be the Time Lord.

“I’ll be a hand,” said Mack. “A green thing coming on the screen, just to say I’ve been in it. I’ll do anything. If I’m in a play they might go: ‘Oh, he’s an actor, let’s get him in Doctor Who.’

"I think very simplistically.”

Lee Mack was speaking at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival alongside Barry Cryer and Richard Osman