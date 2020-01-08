Previously, showrunner Angela Kang revealed to Comic Book that she would join the cast again in series 10, stating, “I can say that she is a series regular for season 11 and has a nice, big arc there. But we very well may be seeing the start of that in season 10.”

And, if the show’s IMDB page is to be believed, we now know exactly when the character will make her momentous return.

Cohan is listed as a cast member on episode 16 of the ongoing series 10 (the last episode of the series), which means she should be back on our screens by April.

This will certainly be good news for fans of the show, many of whom thought her initial departure was poorly executed by the writers.

During her time away from the apocalyptic zombie show, Cohan starred in one series of ABC’s comedy Whiskey Cavalier, which was subsequently cancelled by the network despite a broadly positive critical reception.

Series 10 is currently on a hiatus, with the first eight episodes having already been broadcast and the remaining eight to resume airing in the UK from February 25th on Fox UK.