The final episode of The Last of Us season 1 has been released to great acclaim – with fans and critics alike praising the brutal and emotional closing instalment of the hit video game adaptation.

Warning: this article contains spoilers for the Last of Us season 1 finale.

But one moment that even the most eagle-eyed fans might have missed was a cameo from a popular star from the games.

Laura Bailey – who voices Abby in The Last of Us Part II – made a brief appearance in the finale as one of two nurses in the hospital, although she was very easy to miss given that she was covered up with a mask and wearing scrubs.

Laura Bailey with Darren Dolynski, Ana Rice and Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us. HBO

And showrunner Craig Mazin has revealed that it was a personal message from Bailey herself that led to him casting her in the minor role.

"She was like, 'Come on! Lemme do it. Lemme be in the show,'" he revealed during a virtual press conference alongside co-creator Neil Druckmann (via Entertainment Weekly). "We were like, 'We love you, of course!'"

He added: "I won't tell you which one she is, by the way. The two nurses look very similar."

As for whether Bailey might return in a different role in the already confirmed second run, both Druckmann and Mazin teased that was very much a possibility.

"Maybe we'll do something else with her in the next season," Druckmann said, with Mazin adding: "I mean, she's got a mask on, so we can make her anything we want in the next season."

Throughout the first run, a number of actors from the games have appeared – either reprising their roles like Marlene star Merle Dandridge, or playing different characters in the case of Ashley Johnson (Anna), Troy Baker (James), and Jeffrey Pierce (Perry).

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Last of Us is available on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on this week.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.