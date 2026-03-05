DC Studios has dropped a first look trailer at sci-fi detective series Lanterns – and its generating spirited debate online.

The series follows Green Lantern Corps veteran Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) as he trains up incoming recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), while the pair unravel the dark mystery at the heart of a Nebraskan town.

Announced in January 2023 as part of writer-director James Gunn's new vision for Warner Bros' shared DC Universe, Lanterns was always said to be drawing inspiration from HBO crime drama True Detective.

However, many fans have expressed shock on social media over just how heavily the project is leaning in that direction, while seemingly discarding the bold sci-fi elements and bright colour palette that defines a typical Green Lantern comic book.

A particular source of derision and disdain has been the first glimpse at Hal's costume (see image, above), which is a very dark, muted shade of green – and draped rather mundanely over a plastic coat hanger.

Of course, a more vibrant take on the Green Lantern universe was rejected by mainstream audiences in 2011, when a since-disowned film adaptation starring Ryan Reynolds failed critically and commercially.

So, this more grounded approach to the material isn't entirely without reason. You can judge DC Studios' Lanterns trailer for yourself by tuning in to the teaser below, which teases a premiere in August.

Chandler bagged the role of Hal Jordan in 2024, after original choice Josh Brolin (Weapons) turned it down, while Pierre became the clear fan-favourite to play John Stewart following the success of his Netflix action flick Rebel Ridge.

Line of Duty and Trainspotting alum Kelly Macdonald co-stars as the sheriff of the town where their investigation takes place, while Nathan Fillion will reprise the role of Guy Gardner, another Green Lantern, from Superman and Peacemaker season 2.

Lanterns is co-created by Damon Lindelof (HBO's Watchmen), Chris Mundy (Ozark) and comic book writer Tom King, whose influential work in the medium is also the basis for this summer's Supergirl solo film.

Lanterns is coming to HBO Max in August.

