The first official trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol II is here, bringing with it The Night Manager’s Elizabeth Debicki in head-to-toe gold paint and our first look at Kurt Russell as Peter Quill aka Star-Lord’s mysterious daddy.

The second instalment in James Gunn’s Guardians franchise sees Chris Pratt’s gung-ho galaxy-saving squad teaming up to errr, save the galaxy once again and this time it seems they’ll have a little help from Karen Gillan’s former villain Nebula.