It was all change for Doctor Who in 2010. A new showrunner in Steven Moffat, a new Doctor in the form of Matt Smith and, of course, a new companion: Amy Pond.

Played ferociously by Karen Gillan, Pond became known as 'the Girl who Waited', but did nothing of the sort when she hit her adult years, with her charging fiery head first into everything she could – whether it be adventure, danger or marriage. Let's take a look at her best bits.