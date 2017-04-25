Of course, Gillan is now travelling the universe with a new crowd – her villainous character Nebula teams up with former foes the Guardians of the Galaxy in Marvel’s sequel, out this week. If nothing else, Gillan is proof that there is life after Who, so has she spoken to Moffat about his next step?

“I haven’t spoken to him about it actually, but I do need to call him and thank him for giving me a career, because he’s responsible for it!”

Oh, and speaking of stellar careers, any advice for new companion Pearl Mackie on how to parlay Doctor Who into Hollywood credits?

More like this

“I’ve watched the trailer and stuff and she looks amazing," says Gillan. "I’m so excited to see what she does with the role, and she seems like a total breath of fresh air, so I’m really excited for her.”

“I don’t think she needs any advice from the likes of me! I think she will be just fine.”

Advertisement

Karen Gillan stars as Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, out in UK cinemas on Friday 28th April