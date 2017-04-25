Karen Gillan thanks Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat "for giving me a career"
And the former companion reminisces about her first audition alongside Eleventh Doctor Matt Smith
Peter Capaldi isn’t the only one leaving the Tardis at the end of this series. Fellow superfan Steven Moffat will regenerate into Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnalll in time for the Doctor’s return. And former companion Karen Gillan couldn’t let Moffat go without reminiscing about her time on the show, and thanking the showrunner for the boost he gave her career...
“Going in for the recall audition for Doctor Who and reading with [Eleventh Doctor] Matt Smith was when it came alive,” she recalls. “It wasn’t just what I was doing, it’s what he was doing combined with what I was doing. That combination really worked, the energies came together. I think that’s what [Moffat] saw. He felt it.”
Of course, Gillan is now travelling the universe with a new crowd – her villainous character Nebula teams up with former foes the Guardians of the Galaxy in Marvel’s sequel, out this week. If nothing else, Gillan is proof that there is life after Who, so has she spoken to Moffat about his next step?
“I haven’t spoken to him about it actually, but I do need to call him and thank him for giving me a career, because he’s responsible for it!”
Oh, and speaking of stellar careers, any advice for new companion Pearl Mackie on how to parlay Doctor Who into Hollywood credits?
“I’ve watched the trailer and stuff and she looks amazing," says Gillan. "I’m so excited to see what she does with the role, and she seems like a total breath of fresh air, so I’m really excited for her.”
“I don’t think she needs any advice from the likes of me! I think she will be just fine.”
Karen Gillan stars as Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, out in UK cinemas on Friday 28th April