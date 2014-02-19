It was four years ago today that the first official picture was released of Matt Smith's Doctor alongside Karen Gillan as Amy Pond. But here's something they didn't show us, the initial test shot of the pair as shared today by Gillan herself on Twitter.

1st pic of Matt and I in character was released 4 yrs ago today, but, I have the real one..from the 1st camera test pic.twitter.com/72ldPCvpM3 — Karen Gillan (@KarenGillan2) February 18, 2014

The Doctor may have been around 900 years old at the time but doesn't Matt Smith look fresh-faced? And that trademark quiff is more of a tousled bird's nest. Gillan meanwhile looks a little less polished than the companion viewers would come to know – but what an endearing pair they make.