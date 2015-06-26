...where she also met the political leader of the entire country.

Wait a moment. Touring the country, reconnecting with the people, rubbing shoulders with the political establishment, taming mythical beasts?

We don't want to overreact, but it's possible Karen Gillan is a mythical hero foretold in legend and song, our queen across the water, the flamehaired saviour who will lead Scotland out of its dark times.

More like this

We know, we know, it sounds daft, but then there's this...

What's the Stone of Destiny you ask? Also known as the Stone of Scone. It's the traditional anointing throne of Scottish kings. What could she have been whispering, we wonder?

Advertisement

Not convinced? Well, in olden times, Scottish kings were often heralded by strange supernatural events. King James VI & I was plagued by storms he believed were sent by witches, Birnam Wood came to King Macbeth, and now, Karen Gillan returns to Edinburgh and...

It's an omen!

All hail Queen Karen!