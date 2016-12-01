And there's also a rather nice animated version, complete with a soundtrack fit for a superhero.

The sixty minute special (which FINALLY has a confirmed Christmas Day time slot) sees brain-swapping aliens poised to attack humans, so the Doctor and Nardole link up with an investigative reporter (Wakefield's Lucy) and a mysterious figure known only as The Ghost (Chatwin) to attempt to save Manhattan.

We don’t officially know who the episode's 'big bad' is yet, but some eagle-eyed fans have spotted that the company the Doctor investigates in a recently-released clip from the episode is called Harmony Shoal, almost certainly a reference to a mysterious organisation from last year’s Christmas Special called Shoal of the Winter Harmony.

And we can't forget our theory that Grant could somehow be linked to frequent festive foe The Great Intelligence, whose own logo bears a resemblance to The Ghost’s insignia.