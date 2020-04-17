Introduced to the comic-book world in 2011, Justice League Dark is a team-up of lesser-known DC heroes, such as John Constantine, Swamp Thing, Madame Xanadu, Deadman, Doctor Mist and many others.

Rather than tackling the usual supercharged baddies such as Steppenwolf, the Justice League Dark is known for taking on more supernatural foes.

This won’t be the first time we’ve seen the team on screen, however – an animated movie set in the Justice League Dark universe was released in 2017.

A new Justice League Dark project has been in the works since 2013, with director Guillermo del Toro having previously penned a script for a movie based on the comics. DC even announced a Justice League Dark film in 2019, but this project is expected to be abandoned in light of the new TV show.

The new series will air on streaming service HBO Max, set to launch in the US in May. It’s currently not clear how UK viewers will be able to view the series.

Justice League Dark marks the latest DC series to be commissioned by HBO Max, following an Aquaman animated miniseries and Green Lantern show.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.