It's been a big year for fans of the Jurassic franchise, as not only has a new big screen adventure, Jurassic World: Rebirth, been released, but two full seasons of animated spin-off Jurassic World: Chaos Theory have also come to Netflix.

The most recent season, which has just been added to the platform, follows the Nublar Six as they come together to survive the deadly dinosaur and human threats hidden within Biosyn Valley.

But for those who have already made their way through all the episodes, can we expect to see the gang again, or is this the end for the beloved animated show?

Read on for everything you need to know about why we're not expecting to see a Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 5.

Why won't there be a Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 5?

Kausar Mohammed as Yasmina Fadoula, Sean Giambrone as Ben Pincus, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy Gutierrez, Paul-Mikél Williams as Darius Bowman and Darren Barnet as Kenji Kon in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3. Netflix

Sadly, there won't be a fifth season of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, as the show is coming to an end with its fourth run, which has been dubbed an "epic conclusion".

Thankfully, it seems the team behind the show have known for some time that the show would be ending at this point, meaning they have had time to plan and bring the story to a close, rather than it being cancelled and left on a cliffhanger.

Season 4, which is once again made up of 10 episodes, is being called the show's "final season", and the cast and creatives have spoken about bringing this journey, which started in preceding series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, to a close.

Writer Nick Rodriguez took to X (formerly Twitter) to encourage fans to "celebrate" the release of the "final season", and share how they plan on experiencing "the end of this story".

What has been said about the end of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory?

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. Netflix

While the team behind the show appear to have had time to prepare for its ending, creator and showrunner Scott Kreamer did say in an interview with CBR that the show's ending was "not up to me".

When the interviewer suggested there could be a fifth season, he responded: "I wish!"

He then added: "We're really excited and it's an honour to be a part of this franchise. And you feel a responsibility and I'm looking forward to folks seeing season 4, and hopefully we landed the plane."

Meanwhile, Kreamer has also noted that fans shouldn't expect this final season of Chaos Theory to catch up with the film series' timeline and Jurassic World: Rebirth. Instead, he has said that it "runs kind of parallel" to 2023 film Jurassic World: Dominion.

"Rebirth is still off in the future from Chaos Theory," he told ScreenRant. "We're still going to be revisiting a lot of things from different points of view that you see in Dominion."

Will there be more Jurassic World animated series?

Paul-Mikél Williams as Darius Bowman in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. Netflix

Unfortunately, it seems unlikely that the story of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous and Jurassic World: Chaos Theory will be followed up with more series.

While it's always possible, and the cast have noted that they also thought they were saying goodbye at the end of Camp Cretaceous, Paul-Mikél Williams said he felt a sense of "closure" this time around.

He told ScreenRant: "The finality of it kind of comes from seeing the end of it, rather than recording the end of it, specifically. In doing press and stuff like this, mainly, because this is kind of our little shipping and handling thing before we send it off to the rest of the world, which is probably why we haven't really felt like it's over yet.

"At least for me, I feel like, what Kaus said, Darius is probably always going to be a part of my life. I grew up with him. I started playing Darius when I was 12. I'm going on, 20 years old now. So, being able to share a life journey with him, and seeing what Scott, and our writers and everybody else that's worked on our animators, everything brings him to life alongside me growing up.

"He's like a parallel to me. I'm inspired by him. I'm inspired by him, despite me playing the character. So, I don't think I'll ever see an end to my relationship with Darius, in that way."

Meanwhile, Kausar Mohammed said of recording on the final season: "Oh, that question kind of hurts. [Laughs] I think it was really lovely. We did get to record the last episode together, and that felt really special.

"And then, of course, after doing the original record, it was going back and doing some ADRs. I think the team did a good job of bringing us together and having our little toast. So, I feel like Yaz is never going to go away forever. But we did have a moment to kind of say, 'Okay, you know, this is the time.'"

On a more optimistic front, Kreamer recently revealed that it wasn't until they were in post-production on the final season of Camp Cretaceous when they had the idea for Chaos Theory.

He said: "We've been working fast. You guys can speak to that. I think it was about a week or two after we said, 'Well, Camp Cretaceous is over,' and we all had our cries and everything. And then we called back and said, 'Okay, but we're going to do some more.'"

Given this, it's entirely possible that a new idea will form and a third series could come to be. However, for now, it seems we should prepare for this to be goodbye to the Nublar Six for the final time.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is available to stream on Netflix.

