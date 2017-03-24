Buy tickets: Masterclass: Charlie Brooker in Conversation

Charlie Brooker is now one of the leviathans of TV, turning it into satirical gold with shows like Charlie Brooker’s Screenwipe and 10 O’Clock Live, and creating highly original series such as Dead Set and the globally successful, award-winning Black Mirror.

Illustrated by clips of some of his finest work, this masterclass will offer a fascinating insight into Brooker’s working methods and the TV shows that have influenced him.

The one-hour session will take place at the BFI on Sunday 9th April at 8pm.

Tickets are £16, concessions £12 (Members pay £1.70 less).