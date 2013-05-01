"For Star Wars,” he said, “it's very early days, but I believe that, going forward, John Williams will be doing that film, because he was there long before I was."

The director’s comments chime perfectly with those made by Williams himself recently, who told a concert crowd that “neither I, nor George [Lucas], nor anyone else involved thought [Star Wars] would go far or in a few years there would be a sequel and I’d have to revisit the themes…and years later another trilogy.

“Now we’re hearing of a new set of movies coming in 2015, 2016… so I need to make sure I’m still ready to go in a few years.”

More like this

Advertisement

Star Wars: Episode VII is set for a 2015 release.