John Williams set to score Star Wars: Episode VII
Director JJ Abrams believes the legendary composer will return to the franchise
How could Star Wars ever truly be Star Wars without John Williams? Luckily, director JJ Abrams feels the same and has revealed that the legendary composer is the clear favourite to score Episode VII.
Abrams, who is well known for collaborating with composer Michael Giacchino since 2001 TV show Alias, told a Star Trek Into Darkness press conference in Berlin that he would be bucking personal tradition and asking Williams – who composed the music for all six Star Wars films and won an Oscar for the 1977 original – to score the upcoming instalment.
"For Star Wars,” he said, “it's very early days, but I believe that, going forward, John Williams will be doing that film, because he was there long before I was."
The director’s comments chime perfectly with those made by Williams himself recently, who told a concert crowd that “neither I, nor George [Lucas], nor anyone else involved thought [Star Wars] would go far or in a few years there would be a sequel and I’d have to revisit the themes…and years later another trilogy.
“Now we’re hearing of a new set of movies coming in 2015, 2016… so I need to make sure I’m still ready to go in a few years.”
Star Wars: Episode VII is set for a 2015 release.