A Fabulous Christmas will feature tracks including Sleigh Ride, Santa Claus is Coming to Town, It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year and Silent Night among others.

“It’s been great to get back into the studio recording new Christmas tracks,” he said. “I love this time of the year, but this is the first time I’ve put together a full album of Christmas and festive music for the most FABULOUS time of the year.”

Barrowman will also mark the release with an eight date UK Christmas tour. (Tickets are available here)

More like this

“I had so much fun on my summer tour, bringing my husband Scott and my parents along for the ride, while celebrating 30 years on stage and performing some of my favourite songs from that time,” he said.

“I can’t wait to be back out there meeting more fans during this festive Christmas tour.”

Barrowman may want to enjoy a well-earned rest this December, ahead of taking his place on the Dancing on Ice judging panel in January.

The extravagant entertainer has replaced Jason Gardiner, who stepped down to work on other commitments.

Advertisement

A Fabulous Christmas is slated for release on 6th December