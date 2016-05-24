First he told us he'd have wi-fi on the plane so he'd keep us updated...

Then things got really good up there in the clouds...

But DID he have the cheese plate? We never found out. John, you know how to keep an audience enthralled.

And THEN...

After that we got some sleep updates – the bit we'd been waiting for. We all love a nap story.

Dreamy!

Oh.

Gosh.

And that was the end of the story. We hope the Torchwood star live-tweets all his journeys (whether through the clouds, train stations, time or space) from now on because, inexplicably, we want to know more.