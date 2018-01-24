The new drama will see the gang face off against The Church of Outsiders, according to a press statement.

"The Church of the Outsiders believe that mankind is about to evolve, to reach out into the stars. Owen Harper believes that Torchwood has to do whatever it takes to stop them," the sypnosis reads.

"It's been 10 years since there's been an adventure featuring Jack, Gwen, Ianto, Tosh and Owen," says writer Guy Adams. "And coming up with something big enough - and complex enough - to need them was great fun. After all, taking down a religion isn't easy. But if anyone can do it..."

Torchwood: Believe is available for pre-order now, at £23 for a physical CD or £20 for a download.