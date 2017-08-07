"I didn’t faint," she said. "I played it really cool...and cried."

Not only that, but Jodie also spoke about discovering the news in the middle of filming new BBC1 drama Trust Me.

"I think there were a lot of cast members who were like 'I can’t believe you didn’t tell me?!'" she laughed. "It was incredibly emotional because my entire life has been spent...all I ever wanted was to be an actor. All I’ve wanted to do is play pretend and that is the ultimate.

More like this

"I’m about to play an alien – as a girl, who knew?! And that’s incredible and it’s really emotional because of that and I feel I’m immersing myself into a world and the love of it.

"The fans are the most kind of creative and enthusiastic people and it’s so exciting to be a part of that. I know quite a few people who have been in it and talking to them it’s a moment in their life and there’s only a few people who know what it’s like. There’s only thirteen of us."

Advertisement

During the same interview, Jodie also revealed that she had spoken to "a few" former Doctors for advice, although was rather cagey in revealing precisely which ones she'd had a natter with.