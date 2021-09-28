Jodie Whittaker sends message to CBeebies presenter and Doctor Who fan
George Webster is the first CBeebies presenter with Down's Syndrome – and he says he'd love to one day play Doctor Who.
Jodie Whittaker had a special message for new CBeebies presenter George Webster on today’s Good Morning Britain – after he revealed that he was a huge Doctor Who fan.
In a pre-recorded video message, Whittaker told him: “George my name is Jodie Whittaker. I play the doctor in Doctor Who. I’m currently in the TARDIS.
“I have heard some very exciting news. Someone told me you’re a Doctor Who fan and I’m so chuffed. I think you are absolutely smashing it on CBeebies and I’m so chuffed for you. I think you’re doing a brilliant job.
“I send you loads and loads of love and a high five. I hope one day we get to meet, mate. Bye buddy!”
George was clearly delighted with the message and told Susannah Reid: “I love that, thank you so much.”
Webster, who is the first ever CBeebies presenter with Downs Syndrome, was appearing on the programme to discuss his new role after he was announced as one of the channel’s new presenters last week.
Speaking about his appointment, he said: “‘It does feel really really good. I’d like to say, dream big and live your life and hard work really pays off.”
He added: “You have to take any opportunity, it’s always exciting and you have to live your own life and not let people tell you to live a different life.”
And he joked that he would love to follow in Whittaker’s footsteps and take over as the new Doctor – or perhaps even replace Daniel Craig as the new James Bond.
