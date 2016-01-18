Jessica Jones renewed for second series on Netflix
The Marvel superhero drama starring Krysten Ritter and David Tennant will return with 13 new episodes
Marvel's Jessica Jones will be back on Netflix for more hard drinking and crime solving. The series, starring Krysten Ritter as the superhero turned private detective, has been renewed by the streaming service for a second series.
It's far from a surprising commission. The first series, which saw Jessica Jones come up against super-villain Kilgrave (David Tennant), was the most-watched drama on Netflix according to NBC estimates.
Netflix bosses confirmed that the series will return for 13 new episodes at this weekend's Television Critics Association's winter press tour.
However, it's not clear how soon fans will get to watch the new instalments.
Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos revealed that timings depend on production of fellow Marvel show The Defenders, with Jessica Jones showrunner Melissa Rosenberg adding: "There are logistics involved, because Defenders has to shoot by a certain time, contractually... Will it be before The Defenders or after? I'd certainly love it to be before but there are things that play into that – time, availability."
Jessica Jones is one of five Marvel series commissioned by Netflix: Daredevil has already been commissioned for a second series, with upcoming series Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Defenders yet to air.