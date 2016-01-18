Netflix bosses confirmed that the series will return for 13 new episodes at this weekend's Television Critics Association's winter press tour.

However, it's not clear how soon fans will get to watch the new instalments.

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos revealed that timings depend on production of fellow Marvel show The Defenders, with Jessica Jones showrunner Melissa Rosenberg adding: "There are logistics involved, because Defenders has to shoot by a certain time, contractually... Will it be before The Defenders or after? I'd certainly love it to be before but there are things that play into that – time, availability."

Jessica Jones is one of five Marvel series commissioned by Netflix: Daredevil has already been commissioned for a second series, with upcoming series Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Defenders yet to air.