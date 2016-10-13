“I’ve been asked that question a lot actually,” Coleman told RadioTimes,com.

“Yeah, I think there’s a bit of interest from fans there in particular. I mean it’d be fun to do, but again maybe some things are best left in the imagination.”

So no luck there; but could there still be a door open for a return from Clara do the main series? She’s still out there in the universe, after all…

“Well this is the point,” Coleman replied. “I think the Doctor doesn’t even remember her any more, so I’m not quite sure what story could be told there! Because she’s been wiped from his memory.

“And the things is as well, I loved the exit. I thought [showrunner] Steven [Moffat] did an amazing job. And I like leaving it, in a way, where in the fan’s imagination she’s off in her own Tardis still travelling. I wouldn’t want to unpick that in any way.

“And obviously, the show is regenerating forwards, so… I doubt it would be for a while.”

Still, while Coleman is now more focused on her latest role in ITV historical drama Victoria (now out on DVD, below), she says she is looking forward to watching Class, which is set in Clara’s old workplace Coal Hill School.

“That was part of the story that I loved, I thought it worked really well,” Coleman told us.

“Of having Clara as a teacher and then run away into the stationery cupboard and Narnia, and sometimes by accident bringing along a couple of kids. I thought it had really huge appeal.

“So yeah, I really look forward to seeing that.”

Sounds like Miss Oswald isn’t quite done supervising her students just yet.

