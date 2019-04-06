Asked whether she owns any memorabilia from the set, the actress revealed she "stole quite a lot, actually".

But it turns out one of her mementos was actually a rather crucial piece of set...

"I stole a piece of Tardis. A proper Gallifreyan full on piece under my jumper," she recalled, before adding that she'd swiped it with permission from the crew – "it was in conjunction with the props team, they gave me the wink".

And that's not the only memory Coleman owns...

"I’ve also got the neon sign of the police box sign and I’ve got that in my dining room and it lights up.”

The actress was also quizzed on who her favourite Doctor is, and – rather than stay loyal to her co-stars Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi – she jokingly whispered "David Tennant!"

It looks like Queen Victoria's diplomacy has rubbed off on her...