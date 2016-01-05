While the series opened to 4.3 million viewers, the final episode, which aired on 27th December, pulled in just 1.8 million.

Jekyll and Hyde had a controversial start after some viewers queried whether the show was too scary for its 6:30pm slot. One episode was also rescheduled after last year's terrorist attack in Paris.

The drama was created by Charlie Higson, who posted his reaction to the news on Twitter this afternoon, calling today a "sad day" and thanking fans for their support:

RadioTimes.com contacted ITV, who told us they had "nothing further to add."