Speaking to USA Today, Cameron said, “I think it's a certainty. But let's give Endgame their moment and let's celebrate that people are going to the movie theatre."

And the filmmaker even went so far as to say that even as it stands Avatar should still hold the record.

He said, “I don't want to sound snarky after I took the high road [by offering congratulations].

More like this

"But they beat us by one quarter of a percent. I did the math in my head while driving in this morning. I think accountants call that a rounding error."

Talks of a re-release for the film are reportedly on-going with Disney, who own the rights to the franchise following the takeover of 20th Century Fox earlier this year.

Any re-release would likely tie in with the upcoming sequels, the first of which is expected to arrive in late 2021 – with Sam Worthington reprising his role as former human Jake Sully.

Advertisement

A further three sequels are also in the works, currently scheduled for release in 2023, 2025 and 2027 respectively.