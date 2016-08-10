But is this a new alien or one we've seen somewhere in the vast Star Trek universe before? The only race we can think of that sports antennae like that are the Andorians.

They're usually blue skinned, with silver-white hair, although a sub-species, the Aenar, did have white skin so maybe this is another off-shoot, perhaps one with a penchant for sunbathing...?

On the other hand, this could of course be a completely new species – after all, Fuller is bound to want to make his own mark on the Star Trek universe and inventing your own alien has to be near the top of any fan's checklist.

Star Trek Discovery lands on Netflix in January 2017