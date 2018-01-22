Stranger Things has gripped viewed since its first series was released in 2016. The popular series has been nominated for 18 Emmy Awards and the cast won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Advertisement

It is set in a fictional town in America called Hawkings, India in the 1980s. The first series focuses on the supernatural disappearance of a young boy, and the second deals with the consequences of the discoveries made.