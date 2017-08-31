Ingrid Oliver schooled a radio host on Doctor Who etiquette
Dan Clark had a bit of trouble when it came to Whovian terminology
Ingrid Oliver, better known to Whovians as the scientist Petronella Osgood, has been busy setting the record straight when it comes to Doctor Who lingo.
Radio host Dan Clark got a little tongue-tied when asking her about the show. In fact, he was speaking in a totally different Dalek (sorry).
Attempting to ask Oliver whether she’d featured alongside several different Doctors, he settled for the phrase: "Have you cross-whoed?"
Oliver then proceeded to school Clark in Whovian etiquette, telling him that “cross-whoing” is most definitely “not a thing”.
In answer to Clark’s question, Oliver revealed that she had starred opposite four different Time Lords: John Hurt, David Tennant, Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi.
To which Dan Clark exclaimed: “Four Whos!”
You can’t knock the guy for trying.