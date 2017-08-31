Attempting to ask Oliver whether she’d featured alongside several different Doctors, he settled for the phrase: "Have you cross-whoed?"

Oliver then proceeded to school Clark in Whovian etiquette, telling him that “cross-whoing” is most definitely “not a thing”.

In answer to Clark’s question, Oliver revealed that she had starred opposite four different Time Lords: John Hurt, David Tennant, Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi.

To which Dan Clark exclaimed: “Four Whos!”

You can’t knock the guy for trying.