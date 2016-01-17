I never would have though a dubstep version of the X-Files theme tune would work but I may be reconsidering my position. Either way, this latest trailer for the new "six-part event" has finally got me properly excited.

I know the reviews from the States haven't all been good but I'm going to reserve judgement and enjoy the build-up, which is always the best bit anyway, in the same way that Friday night is the best bit of the weekend.