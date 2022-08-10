Will I Am Groot have a season 2 on Disney Plus?

This inevitably leads to the question of whether the series will return for a second season, following more of what Baby Groot got up to before the events of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 mid-credits scene when he grew to be a teenager.

All five shorts from I Am Groot season 1 have now dropped on Disney Plus , and with such bite-sized run-times many fans will have already binged their way through all of Baby Groot's misadventures.

With so much potential comedy to mine from the little guy there is surely the opportunity for more – but are further stories on the cards?

Read on for everything you need to know about whether I Am Groot will be back for a second season on Disney Plus.

Will I Am Groot be back for season 2 on Disney Plus?

Groot in a plant pot in I Am Groot. Marvel/Disney+

It will! It was announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 that I Am Groot will be coming back for a second season of shorts, with writer and director Kirsten Lepore then telling D23 that while she "can't give away any of the details", the new episodes will all be "super fun and in the same spirit as the first collection".

Lepore also teased that viewers will "get to see Groot in a lot of different, exciting scenarios!", so fans needn't worry that season 1 is all they'll get of Baby Groot's adventures.

When will I Am Groot season 2 be released?

Groot relaxes in a bath in I Am Groot. Marvel/Disney+

It's hard to say exactly when a second season of the MCU series will be released, but with the episodes' short run-times and season 2 already in production, we could potentially see episodes as soon as next year, at some point in 2023.

We'll keep this page updated as soon as we have any further information on when season 2 will arrive on Disney Plus.

I Am Groot cast – Will Vin Diesel be back?

Vin Diesel. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The first season featured Vin Diesel reprising his (limited) voice role as Baby Groot, and although it hasn't yet been confirmed, we're hoping that he'll be back for the season 2 episodes as well.

When it comes to the rest of the cast, season 1 featured Bradley Cooper reprising his role as Rocket, and there's a good chance he could be back for more as well. This could potentially lead the way for more Guardians to reprise their roles, although as the series is completely animated, with photorealistic animation this could make a Star-Lord or Gamora cameo more tricky, unless it was just a voice off screen.

Is there a trailer for I Am Groot season 2?

There isn't a trailer available for I Am Groot season 2 just yet, but we'll make sure to keep this page updated as soon as any new footage is released. In the meantime, you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 right here:

