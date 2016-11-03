The new series of Channel 4’s Humans began last Sunday, and it was good to see its patented mix of high-concept sci-fi and grounded human drama back on our screens as the Hawkins family adjusted to their new life, Niska sought justice and Leo tried to help other newly-conscious androids.

Now, RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal what’s to come next for the synth family in this touching clip from Sunday’s upcoming episode, which sees Mia (Gemma Chan) meet the mother (Anastasia Hille) of her employer Ed as she struggles with dementia.