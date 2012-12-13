Hugh Jackman is a man in demand. In recent weeks we’ve grown accustomed to him in the guise of wronged ex-convict Jean Valjean in Les Misérables – set to hit our cinemas in the New Year – but that’s not the only role under his belt in the last twelve months.

X-Men devotees have a lot to look forward to when Jackman revisits his character, Logan, in the upcoming blockbuster The Wolverine - set for UK release on 25 July 2013. And to ease the lengthy wait, fans have been treated to a brand new motion poster featuring a shirtless Jackman, clutching a katana sword against a rain-soaked Tokyo backdrop.