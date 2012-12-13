Hugh Jackman in new motion poster for The Wolverine
A shirtless Logan appears in the latest release, clutching a katana sword against a rain-soaked Tokyo backdrop
Hugh Jackman is a man in demand. In recent weeks we’ve grown accustomed to him in the guise of wronged ex-convict Jean Valjean in Les Misérables – set to hit our cinemas in the New Year – but that’s not the only role under his belt in the last twelve months.
X-Men devotees have a lot to look forward to when Jackman revisits his character, Logan, in the upcoming blockbuster The Wolverine - set for UK release on 25 July 2013. And to ease the lengthy wait, fans have been treated to a brand new motion poster featuring a shirtless Jackman, clutching a katana sword against a rain-soaked Tokyo backdrop.
Directed by James Mangold and co-starring Tao Okamoto and Will Yun Lee, the film follows Logan as he travels to Japan and becomes embroiled with the mysterious Mariko Yashida, the daughter of a violent crime lord.
He soon gets drawn into a brutal gang war where claws clash with samurai steel as Logan confronts a mysterious nemesis from his past in a battle that will change him forever.
Sounds rather dramatic, and judging by the poster a visual treat for scores of cinema-goers in 2013.