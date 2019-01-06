Classic Doctor Who is back on Twitch – here's how to watch
Over 500 classic episodes are streaming online. With no new Who until 2020, is this the perfect time to tune in?
Missing Doctor Who already? Twitch has the answer: more than 500 classic episodes streaming online for free.
Gaming and video streaming service Twitch has become a mecca for classic Doctor Who fans, after the site hosted the first video marathon in 2018.
Now it's back, and the episodes are already in full swing, with the first episodes streamed on Saturday 5th January 2019.
The marathon includes adventures featuring the first seven Doctors, from 1963’s An Unearthly Child to 1989’s Survival, from the first 26 series of Doctor Who.
How to watch classic Doctor Who on Twitch
Episodes will run from 5th January until 25th January, with 11 to 12 hours of new episodes every day. The episodes will be repeated every day, meaning nothing but Doctor Who 24 hours a day. Check the full schedule below.
It's easy to watch: just click 'watch now' via this link and the video will start. There is also the option to comment and chat live with other viewers during the streaming, and see how many other people are watching.
Watch classic Doctor Who on Twitch here
With no new Doctor Who series until 2020, fans are clearly keen for something to fill the void.
Classic Doctor Who on Twitch – full schedule
Schedule begins at 6pm GMT / 10AM PT each day
5th January - Classic Doctor Who Day 1
An Unearthly Child
The Daleks
The Edge Of Destruction
The Keys Of Marinus
The Aztecs
The Sensorites (Eps 1-4)
6th January - Classic Doctor Who Day 2
The Sensorites (Eps 5-6)
Planet Of Giants
The Dalek Invasion Of Earth
The Rescue
The Romans
The Web Planet
The Space Museum
7th January - Classic Doctor Who Day 3
The Chase
The Time Meddler
The Ark
The Gunfighters
The War Machines
Tomb Of The Cybermen (2nd Doctor Start!)
Enemy of the World (Ep 1)
8th January - Classic Doctor Who Day 4
Enemy of the World (Eps 2-6)
The Web Of Fear
The Dominators
The Mind Robber
The Krotons
The Seeds Of Death (Eps 1-2)
9th January - Classic Doctor Who Day 5
The Seeds Of Death (Eps 3-6)
The War Games
Spearhead From Space (3rd Doctor Start!)
The Silurians
The Ambassadors Of Death (Eps 1-2)
10th January - Classic Doctor Who Day 6
The Ambassadors Of Death (Eps 3-7)
Inferno
Terror Of The Autons
The Mind Of Evil
The Claws Of Axos
Colony In Space (Ep 1)
11th January - Classic Doctor Who Day 7
Colony In Space (Eps 2-6)
The Daemons
The Curse Of Peladon
The Sea Devils
The Mutants
The Time Monster (Ep 1)
Further dates and episodes to be confirmed