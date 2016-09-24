How many words does Eleven say in Stranger Things? One fan broke it down
There's even a pie chart showing her dialogue episode-by-episode
Eleven from Stranger Things – Netflix’s wig-wearing waffle-loving psychic who can flip an entire truck with her mind – doesn’t say an awful lot. Despite being the centre of the show, Eleven doesn’t do a lot apart from hold up a menacing hand and wipe away the occasional nosebleed.
In fact, exactly how much does she say? Well, thanks to Redditor ValdemarSt, we know how many words Millie Bobby Brown’s character has...
Eleven says 246 words in the first series of Stranger Things
That’s even less than the ‘strong but silent’ Jason Bourne spoke in his last film (which was 288 words, if you were keeping count).
How does that break down?
That tiny number is even more impressive if you think that Eleven only says an average of 30 words per episode, an amount that’s only the same length as this sentence.
And that’s only the average – in the first episode, Eleven only says three words: "No", “Eleven” and “Eleven”.
The other episodes? ValdemarSt’s made a very interesting pie chart for that…
However, this chart doesn’t show the most revealing stat of Stranger Things: Eleven’s longest phrase is only seven words long (“Just... Just hold on a Little Longer”).
Basically, she’s not one for long sentences and her lines average just two words. Nor does she having a particularly 'expansive' vocabulary: Eleven says one word 103 times, two words 30 times, three words 11 times.
And just in case you’re extra curious, here they all are...
Episode 1 – 3 words
- No.
- Eleven.
- Eleven.
Episode 2 – 35 words
- No.
- Yes.
- Night, Mike.
- No.
- No.
- Bad.
- Understand?
- Pretty.
- Promise?
- Pop!
- Papa!
- Papa!
- Papa!
- No!
- No!
- No!
- Papa!
- No!
- Papa!
- Papa!
- Papa!
- Papa!
- Papa!
- Papa!
- Mike.
- Promise.
- No.
- Friend?
- What is Friend?
- Spit?
- Will..
- Hiding.
Episode 3 – 47 words
- Power lines?
- Yes.
- After school?
- Three-one-five.
- Three-one-five.
- Three-one-five.
- Three-one-five.
- No!
- No!
- Papa!
- Papa!
- Papa!
- Papa!
- Papa!
- Papa!
- No!
- Why did they hurt you?
- Mike...
- Friends tell the truth
- Mouth breather?
- Knucklehead?
- Mike...
- I understand.
- Cool.
- Here.
- Hiding.
- Mike...
- Mike...
Episode 4 – 13 words
- Will.
- Pretty.
- Good.
- Eleven.
- Thank you.
- Bad place.
- Mouth breather.
- Hurt him?
- Listen?
Episode 5 – 25 words
- Upside down.
- Right.
- How far Papa?
- The Bath?
- Okay.
- Mike.
- Turn back.
- I'm tired.
- No
- It's not.. It's not safe.
- Stop!
- Stop it!
- Stop it!
Episode 6 – 18 words
- Yes, Papa.
- Yes.
- Mouth breather.
- Papa!
- Go.
- Mike...
- I'm sorry.
- The gate... I opened it.
- I'm the monster.
Episode 7 – 70 words
- Still pretty?
- Yes?
- Me too.
- Friends... Friends don't lie.
- I'm sorry too.
- Yes.
- Yes.
- The upside down
- I'm sorry.
- I can't find them.
- The Bath.
- I can Find them.
- In the Bath.
- Yes.
- Ready.
- Barb?
- Barbara?
- Gone.
- Gone.
- Gone.
- Gone.
- Gone.
- Gone.
- Gone.
- Gone.
- Gone.
- Gone.
- Gone.
- Castle byers.
- Castle Byers.
- Will.
- Will?
- Your mom, she's coming for you.
- Just... Just hold on a Little Longer.
- Will.
- Will.
- Will?
- Will!
Episode 8 – 35 words
- No.
- Yes.
- Demogorgon.
- What's "putting"?
- Eggos?
- Will you be like my Brother?
- Why "No"?
- Why?
- Mike?
- Friends don't lie.
- Snow Ball?
- No?
- A Friend?
- Papa?
- Bad.
- Bad.
- Mike.
- Mike.
- Mike.
- Promise?
- Goodbye, Mike.
- No more.
This article in short: Eleven from Stranger Things doesn’t speak a lot. We know, right?