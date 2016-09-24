Eleven says 246 words in the first series of Stranger Things

That’s even less than the ‘strong but silent’ Jason Bourne spoke in his last film (which was 288 words, if you were keeping count).

How does that break down?

That tiny number is even more impressive if you think that Eleven only says an average of 30 words per episode, an amount that’s only the same length as this sentence.

And that’s only the average – in the first episode, Eleven only says three words: "No", “Eleven” and “Eleven”.

The other episodes? ValdemarSt’s made a very interesting pie chart for that…

However, this chart doesn’t show the most revealing stat of Stranger Things: Eleven’s longest phrase is only seven words long (“Just... Just hold on a Little Longer”).

Basically, she’s not one for long sentences and her lines average just two words. Nor does she having a particularly 'expansive' vocabulary: Eleven says one word 103 times, two words 30 times, three words 11 times.

And just in case you’re extra curious, here they all are...

