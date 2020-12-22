Overseen once again by executive producers Jane Tranter and Dan McCulloch, season three will be based on The Amber Spyglass – Pullman's third novel in the series.

The BBC also confirmed that Simone Kirby (Mary Malone), Ruth Gedmintas (Serafina Pekkala), Jane Anouka (Rita Skadi), Will Keene (Father MacPhail) and – after only appearing in a cameo in season two – James McAvoy (Lord Asriel) would also be reprising their roles in the next series.

Ben Irving, BBC Drama Commissioning Editor for Wales, said in a statement that it has been "a joy" to see how His Dark Materials has brought British audiences of all ages together.

"Fans of Phillip Pullman’s incredible books, and newcomers alike, have been enthralled by adventuring with Lyra and Will through multiple worlds," he said. "We are thrilled that they will be able to continue their journey in a third series of this beautifully realised drama."

"Our thanks to our partners at HBO and the dedicated creative team at Bad Wolf for making a landmark series that will continue to be watched and enjoyed on the BBC for years to come."

The second series of His Dark Materials reached a dramatic conclusion on Sunday, with James McAvoy making a surprise cameo as Lyra's father Lord Asriel.

While little is known about what's in store for season three (unless you're a book reader!), the show's writer Jack Thorne recently hinted that Mrs Coulter's silent daemon – the Golden Monkey – may finally speak in the upcoming series.

