"That was always the plan, unless Tim [Kring] woke up one day and said, 'Oh, I have another chapter to tell.'

"I think we're coming to the end of the world, maybe. Stay tuned."

The series hasn't even aired in the UK yet – it's set to run on 5* later this year – but already it appears Heroes Reborn is at an end.

The move comes after falling ratings for the sci-fi series, which began on middling (for America) ratings of 6.5 million before dropping to just 3.7 million for more recent episodes. Still, there may still be hope for fans, as previously in the year series creator Tim Kring suggested that there could be further reboots in the future.

"The premise of the show is elastic enough to reboot," he told THR in July.

"It has a basic premise – there are an undetermined number of people waking up to the idea that they have these powers – and we can always start with people's origin stories. Plus, the world always needs saving and that is a continual premise of the show.

“So it feels like it can be rebooted, relaunched and recast as a franchise more than just an ongoing saga with the same characters."

We'll hold out for a hero a little longer, then.

The series finale of Heroes Reborn will air in the US on 21st January. The series is scheduled to air in the UK later in 2016