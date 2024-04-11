Subsequent seasons and the 2015 reboot Heroes Reborn, however, had a much more lukewarm reception.

Kring's latest attempt to do his original concept justice is being pitched as Heroes: Eclipsed, and will reportedly follow a fresh group of Evos grappling with their newfound powers, years after the events of the original series.

Milo Ventimiglia plays Peter Petrelli in Heroes. BBC

So, Heroes Reborn, born again, then?

"Featuring familiar villains and new enemies who once again will be attempting to suppress this next step in human evolution, it will be up to this new group of heroes to save the world," Deadline reports.

Kring's first reboot also featured familiar faces, with Hiro (Masi Oka), Noah (Jack Coleman) and Mohinder (Sendhil Ramamurthy) all returning to lend a helping hand to a new generation of Evos, including 'save the cheerleader' Claire's son, played by Robbie A Kay.

It's unclear at this stage which 'familiar villains' Eclipsed could feature should it be greenlit, but some likely candidates include Zachary Quinto's Sylar – who was redeemed in Heroes' final season – and Robert Knepper's Samuel.

Whether Kring's new scripts can capitalise on Heroes nostalgia and recapture what made the series great at the height of its popularity in the '00s is another matter. Particularly at a time when interest in superhero-led stories appears to be dwindling.

But, hey, maybe third time's the charm.

