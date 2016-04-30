The BBC3 show written by YA author Patrick Ness is currently filming, so Kelly is hard at working learning her lines. Which makes this Instagram post showing her Class script very interesting indeed...

Can you make that out? Class series one, episode one is called The Prom, and Kelly's character is called Miss Quill.

We already know that Kelly is playing a teacher working in Coal Hill School, but this being Who, it's not that simple. She is described as a "powerful new presence at the school".

Class has already been filming for over a month, and author Ness sounds like he's still got plenty of stamina for it.

And with all the questions surrounding the show, including whether the Doctor himself will make an appearance and what exactly is the Shadow stalking the school hallways, there's more than enough for us to chew over too.