Here's what the very first episode of Doctor Who spin-off Class is called
Star Katherine Kelly is top of the Class for sharing this
Given all the excitement around the new Doctor Who companion, it's easy to forget that there is a brand new Doctor Who spin-off coming this year.
Thankfully, star Katherine Kelly is here to remind us that what we really should be looking forward to in 2016 is Class.
The BBC3 show written by YA author Patrick Ness is currently filming, so Kelly is hard at working learning her lines. Which makes this Instagram post showing her Class script very interesting indeed...
Can you make that out? Class series one, episode one is called The Prom, and Kelly's character is called Miss Quill.
We already know that Kelly is playing a teacher working in Coal Hill School, but this being Who, it's not that simple. She is described as a "powerful new presence at the school".
More like this
Class has already been filming for over a month, and author Ness sounds like he's still got plenty of stamina for it.
And with all the questions surrounding the show, including whether the Doctor himself will make an appearance and what exactly is the Shadow stalking the school hallways, there's more than enough for us to chew over too.