Netflix announced earlier this week that Jessica Jones will be returning to the streaming service for a second season. They were excited. We were excited.

And in the middle of all that excitement, the show's official Twitter feed posted an image that featured Jessica's phone number with the words, 'How can I help?'.

Is it a real number? Yes.

Is it Jessica's actual number? Well, no one's managed to get through to the superhero turned private investigator just yet, but they have left messages on her answering machine...

Here's what happens when you dial Alias Investigations:

There's no word yet on whether Jill Pantozzi has heard anything back...

Marvel's Jessica Jones will be back on Netflix for a second series

