Is it a real number? Yes.

Is it Jessica's actual number? Well, no one's managed to get through to the superhero turned private investigator just yet, but they have left messages on her answering machine...

Here's what happens when you dial Alias Investigations:

More like this

There's no word yet on whether Jill Pantozzi has heard anything back...

Advertisement

Marvel's Jessica Jones will be back on Netflix for a second series