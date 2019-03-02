In the video below, Larson’s trainer reveals the training process she went through – from doing push-ups while weighed down with chains to pushing an actual Jeep up a hill.

With these training tips and a bit of elbow grease, maybe YOU could be as strong as Captain Marvel.

The movie sees Larson as Carol Danvers, a US Air Force pilot who gains super powers after a freak accident in which her DNA is combined with that of alien race the Kree. Samuel L Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn also star.

Captain Marvel hits UK cinemas on 8th March 2019