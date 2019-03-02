Here's how you can be as strong as Brie Larson in Captain Marvel
Larson’s trainer reveals the superhero work-out that enabled the actress to push a Jeep up a hill
When Brie Larson first started training for Captain Marvel, she couldn’t do a single push-up. Now, she can push a Jeep up a hill.
Given that Captain Marvel is officially “the most powerful” superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actress had to do serious training to get strong enough for the role.
In the video below, Larson’s trainer reveals the training process she went through – from doing push-ups while weighed down with chains to pushing an actual Jeep up a hill.
With these training tips and a bit of elbow grease, maybe YOU could be as strong as Captain Marvel.
The movie sees Larson as Carol Danvers, a US Air Force pilot who gains super powers after a freak accident in which her DNA is combined with that of alien race the Kree. Samuel L Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn also star.
Captain Marvel hits UK cinemas on 8th March 2019