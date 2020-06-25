"I've always been a fan of Superman," said 37-year-old Cavill. "With a character like that, you carry the mantle with you off set. And it becomes part of your public representation. When you meet children, children don’t necessarily see me as Henry Cavill, but they might see Superman, and there’s a responsibility which comes with that."

"Because it’s such a wonderful character, it’s actually a responsibility I’m happy to have, and I hope that I get to play more of Superman in years to come," he added.

The comments follow last month report that Henry Cavill is in talks to reprise his role as Superman in a Warner Bros DC Universe ensemble film.

More like this

Superman's solo film, 2013's Man of Steel, was Cavill's first outing as the superhero character, and as Warner Bros reportedly has no plans for a sequel, it could be his last Superman-focused film.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.