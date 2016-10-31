“I love reading the fan theories online," Bloys told Variety. "I think it’s great the way people have engaged. I’m just pleased to see the reception from an engagement point of view, and that it has started all of these conversations.

“There are a lot of theories out there, and with some of them, I’ve been very impressed with how they’ve constructed the guesses. I’ll just say, they’re getting close.”

Interesting. So, what can we expect in the final half of the first season?

“All I would say is, it’s a very satisfying end. I think questions will be answered… I think people will get the answers they’re looking for by the end of season one. A lot of the ones that people are buzzing about.”

Westworld continues at 9pm on Sunday on Sky Atlantic