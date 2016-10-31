HBO boss says Westworld fan theories are “getting close” to the truth
May contain mild spoilers: Have viewers already guessed the season's outcome?
We’re now five episodes into Westworld (or four for those of us in the UK), but we still have more questions than answers: what is at the centre of the maze? Who exactly is Ed Harris's man in black? Is there actually more than one Dolores? Who are the hosts and who are the humans?
Well, we’re closer to learning the truth than you might think. HBO’s president of programming Casey Bloys says a lot of fans are on the right track with their probing.
“I love reading the fan theories online," Bloys told Variety. "I think it’s great the way people have engaged. I’m just pleased to see the reception from an engagement point of view, and that it has started all of these conversations.
“There are a lot of theories out there, and with some of them, I’ve been very impressed with how they’ve constructed the guesses. I’ll just say, they’re getting close.”
Interesting. So, what can we expect in the final half of the first season?
“All I would say is, it’s a very satisfying end. I think questions will be answered… I think people will get the answers they’re looking for by the end of season one. A lot of the ones that people are buzzing about.”
Westworld continues at 9pm on Sunday on Sky Atlantic