Hawkeye spin-off series about deaf superhero Echo being developed at Disney+

Spin-off series Hawkeye is getting its own spin-off - with the MCU's first Native American superheroine.
Marvel miniseries Hawkeye is still in production ahead of a 2021 Disney Plus release – but Marvel Studios are already developing a spin-off show based on the character Echo.
The show will be written and executive produced by Get Hard’s Etan Cohen and Emily Cohen, with newcomer Alaqua Cox set to reprise her role of Echo after the character debuts in Hawkeye, according to Deadline.
There’s no word yet of a potential release date, although the series will arrive sometime after Hawkeye premieres late this year.
Echo is a deaf Native American superheroine with the ability to perfectly copy her opponent’s fighting style, and was originally introduced in the Daredevil comics as Kingpin’s adopted daughter. She has also taken on the mantle of Ronin in the comic books, an alias used by Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye in Avengers: Endgame.
Hawkeye is set for a late 2021 release date on Disney Plus, and sees Renner return to the title role to mentor his successor Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. The show also stars Vera Farmiga as Bishop’s mother Eleanor, Better Call Saul’s Tony Dalton as Swordsman, and Florence Pugh reprising her role of assassin Yelena Belova from the upcoming Black Widow.
Echo and Hawkeye are two of the many Marvel TV shows announced for Disney Plus, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier recently premiering on the service and Loki set for June. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has already given us several questions, including who the names are on Bucky’s list as well as the identity of Bucky’s sister.
