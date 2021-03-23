Hawkeye spin-off series about deaf superhero Echo being developed at Disney+

Marvel miniseries Hawkeye is still in production ahead of a 2021 Disney Plus release – but Marvel Studios are already developing a spin-off show based on the character Echo.

Advertisement

The show will be written and executive produced by Get Hard’s Etan Cohen and Emily Cohen, with newcomer Alaqua Cox set to reprise her role of Echo after the character debuts in Hawkeye, according to Deadline.

There’s no word yet of a potential release date, although the series will arrive sometime after Hawkeye premieres late this year.

Echo is a deaf Native American superheroine with the ability to perfectly copy her opponent’s fighting style, and was originally introduced in the Daredevil comics as Kingpin’s adopted daughter. She has also taken on the mantle of Ronin in the comic books, an alias used by Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye in Avengers: Endgame.

This IS the news you're looking for The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sci-fi and fantasy newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Hawkeye is set for a late 2021 release date on Disney Plus, and sees Renner return to the title role to mentor his successor Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. The show also stars Vera Farmiga as Bishop’s mother Eleanor, Better Call Saul’s Tony Dalton as Swordsman, and Florence Pugh reprising her role of assassin Yelena Belova from the upcoming Black Widow.

Echo and Hawkeye are two of the many Marvel TV shows announced for Disney Plus, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier recently premiering on the service and Loki set for June. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has already given us several questions, including who the names are on Bucky’s list as well as the identity of Bucky’s sister.

Advertisement

We will keep you updated with more developments on Marvel’s Hawkeye. In the meantime, you can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now. Take a look at the rest of our Sci-fi and Fantasy coverage, or check out what else is on with our TV Guide.