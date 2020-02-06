Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Kate Siegel, who starred in Hill House and is married to Flanagan, leads the cast alongside Legion star Hamish Linklater and Zach Gilford, who is best known for his role as Matt Saracen on US drama Friday nights.

And Siegel isn’t the only Hill House alumni to be included in the cast - with her former co-stars Annabeth Gish, Henry Thomas, and Robert Longstreet also set for a reunion with Flanagan.

Mike Flanagan

Flanagan is set to direct all seven episodes of the show – which reportedly takes place in an isolated community that is turned upside down following the arrival of a new priest.

More like this

No date has yet been announced for the show, but it is likely that it won’t hit Netflix until after Flanagan’s follow up to Hill House, The Haunting Of Bly Manor, which is expected to be available to stream later in 2020.

Advertisement

In addition to his successful TV writing, Flanagan has gained a reputation for expertly adapting the works of legendary horror writer Stephen King for the big screen, with Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep both attracting praise from critics.