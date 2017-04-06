During the second season finale (due to air on Sky1 next Thursday), Darvill’s character, future time traveller Rip Hunter, apparently says farewell to the Legends, passing on full control of timeship Waverider to former league of assassin’s member Sara Lance.

But fans really, really want him to stay.

But is this RIP for Rip? Perhaps not: he’s come back from time off the show before: earlier in the second series he disappeared from screens, returning as a film student in the 60s with no memory of his past.

So there’s a fair chance it's not the last we've seen of him. And if not we’ll just take control of the Waverider and change history so he never leaves. Simple.

Advertisement

Legends of Tomorrow is on Sky1 8pm Today