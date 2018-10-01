Heading back from Belgian Comic-Con, the former Doctor Who and Torchwood star took a snap of himself with a friend. But take a closer look and you'll see Felton seen raising a glass of bubbly in the background...

Weirdly, this isn’t the first time Felton has been pictured with stars from the Whoniverse on a flight, having previously been snapped in selfies with Matt Smith and Karen Gillan.

Is Felton forming a habit of appariting his way onto planes with Doctor Who stars? Could we soon see him materialise next to Jodie Whittaker for an in-flight photo? Only time (and space) will tell.

Doctor Who: The Woman Who Fell to Earth airs on BBC1 at 6:45pm on Sunday 7 October