"The big surprise, I’m told, is that Ford has a gigantic role in the first of the next three films," wrote Deadline's Mike Fleming Jr. And the Indiana Jones star isn't the only name to be mentioned this morning, with Inside Llewlyn Davis actor Oscar Isaac emerging for the first time in connection with a "major role".

Once again, John Boyega and Adam Driver's names are topping the reported cast list, along with unknown Oxford graduate Maisie Richardson-Sellers.

Then there's the, ahem, less likely news of Zac Efron's involvement thanks to an interview with Channel 5 News garnering a spot of attention.

More like this

"There are irons in the fire," he tells them, "but I don't like to talk about anything too early because it takes a while to get these things done right." Realistically, he would totally know by now and - if we are being realistic here - we can't quite see this one happening, although come May the fourth we may be eating our words. Over to you, J.J...

Follow @RadioTimes