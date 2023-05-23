Almost 40 years on from its debut, it remains one of the most beloved films from the '80s, making it something of a surprise that it only ever spawned one sequel - the 1990 release Gremlins 2: The New Batch .

When the original Gremlins film was released back in 1984, it became something a major box office hit – with the famous command to never feed a mogwai after midnight becoming the stuff of legend.

But this year the franchise has been expanded for the first time since then, with a brand-new animated series titled Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, which serves as a prequel to the events of the two films.

The show tells the story of how 10-year-old Sam Wing first met Gizmo in 1920s Shanghai, and features guest performances from some big-name actors including Sandra Oh and George Takei.

But can you watch it in the UK? Read on for everything you need to know.

Is Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai available to watch in the UK?

The series debuted in the US with the launch of the brand new streaming service Max on Tuesday 23rd May 2023.

However, as with the streamer's predecessor HBO Max, the new platform is not currently available in the UK, and there is therefore currently no way of watching the show on this side of the Atlantic.

Of course, Sky has a longstanding deal in place with HBO that sees it broadcast many of the channel's biggest shows – and it's not yet clear whether this will eventually be the case with Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai as well.

We'll update this page when we hear any information either way.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai plot

The series focuses on how 10-year-old Sam Wing first met the young Mogwai called Gizmo, following the pair, and teenage street thief Elle, as they undertake a perilous journey through the Chinese countryside.

In the course of their adventure, they encounter and sometimes battle a variety of colourful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore, and uncover a legendary treasure, all while being pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai cast

The voice cast for the series includes Izaac Wang (Raya and the Last Dragon) as Sam Wing, Ming-Na Wen (Mulan) as Fong Wing, B D Wong (Jurassic Park) as Hon Wing, James Hong (Everything Everywhere All at Once) as Grandpa Wing, Matthew Rhys (The Americans) as Riley Greene, A J Locascio (Voltron: Legendary Defender) as Gizmo, and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green (All That) as Elle.

Meanwhile, there are guest roles for the likes of Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Randall Park (Fresh Off The Boat), George Takei (Star Trek), and Bowen Yang (Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens), while original star of Gremlins Zach Galligan is also slated to make an appearance.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai trailer

While we wait for the series to come to the UK, you can check out this trailer below:

