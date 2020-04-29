Speaking of the reboot, Scholastic Entertainment boss Iole Lucchese told Deadline: "Goosebumps has been keeping kids and families on the edge of their seats for nearly 30 years and we’re very excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Neal H. Moritz to bring the enduring brand to life in a fresh new way for today’s generation."

He added: "From the world-famous book series to a full-scale licensing program and even live-action movies starring Jack Black, Goosebumps remains wildly popular and we look forward to presenting new adventures to give fans even more Goosebumps."

Not much else is known about the series at this stage, and it's likely production won't begin for quite some time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, both the original '90s series and the movies are currently on Netflix if you want to relive your childhood nightmares.

