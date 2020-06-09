The film, which will premiere in March 2021, stars OG ghostbusters Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson alongside Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard, who play the grandchildren of Egon Spengler, the character played by the late Harold Ramis in the original films.

Gad has previously hosted a reunion for the Lord of the Rings cast on his series Reunited Apart, which saw Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan, Orlando Bloom and Sir Ian McKellan drop in.

Here's everything you need to know about the Ghostbusters reunion...

How to watch the Ghostbusters reunion

You'll be able to watch the Ghostbusters reunion on Josh Gad's YouTube channel, where he posts his web series Reunited Apart.

The series, which began a month ago, reunited the cast of a different film franchise each episode, with Gad bringing together actors from The Goonies, Back to the Future, Splash and Lord of the Rings.

Who will take part in the Ghostbusters reunion

While the official reunion line-up has not yet been confirmed, original ghostbusters Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson are expected to appear via video call as they are starring in the franchise's third film, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, scheduled for release in 2021.

The original Ghostbusters film, released in 1984, saw Peter Venkman (Murray), Ray Stantz (Aykroyd), Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) and Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) don their infamous boiler suits to fight paranormal activity wreaking havoc in New York City.

As Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts are also reprising their roles as Dana Barrett and Janine Melnitz in the new film, it's a possibility that they may also stop by for the reunion...

When is the Ghostbusters reunion happening?

Although Comicbook.com reported that the reunion would happen on 8th June, Josh Gad confirmed that this was not the case, but that the special will see the light of day very soon.

"We cannot wait to release this! It WILL NOT be on June 8th, but I promise it will be soon!!!!" he wrote on Twitter. "And it is going to be very very special! Watch this space."

You will be able to watch the Ghostbusters reunion on Josh Gad's YouTube series Reunited Apart. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.